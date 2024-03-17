Bracket Time

Ok, we can all breathe a little easier now. For the 26th consecutive year, Tom Izzo has led MSU to the NCAA Tournament. After a disappointing season, our Spartans go in as the #9 seed in the West Region. Our first round game is against one of the other MSUs in the tournament, Mississippi State; Montana State and Morehead State make it a foursome of MSUs.

But now it is time for us all to put our fanhood away momentarily and think with our heads and not with our hearts. TOC is hosting a pool to see who can make the best predictions. You may join the group here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tc/sharer?challengeId=240&from=espn&context=GROUP_INVITE&edition=espn-en&groupId=a4eaf56e-36c3-4cec-8d18-509ec56cf976&joinKey=b32fcd4f-2103-3f4e-abef-1983a9cde64d

Password: Sparta!

Please make your bracket name the same as your TOC screen name.

May the best man win.