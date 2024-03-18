The Other MSU Sports

Hey TOC, we have more coverage coming for the NCAA Tournament. But I wanted to take a few minutes to recognize the other Spartan squads. So here is a quick look at what is going on.

Women’s Basketball

Both MSU hoops teams made the tournament, and both are seeded as the #9 seed in their respective regions. Interesting sidenote, the women’s tournament only uses 2 cities as hosts for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, with each city handling two regions. The Lady Spartans will be taking on the 8th seed North Carolina Tar Heels, the same school that could be the men’s second round opponent. If these Spartans win, they will go up against the #1 overall team, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. MSU’s first round game is this Friday at 11:30 A.M.

Men’s Hockey

This past Saturday, the MSU men’s hockey team defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals. It was an exciting and closely contested game. For a portion of the second period, however, the game resembled a poorly officiated NBA game. There were three goals that had to be reviewed and two of them (one for each team) ended up getting overturned. In the end, the Spartans prevailed on their home ice by a score of 2-1. Later that night in the other semifinal, Minnesota lost at home to um. This sets up an in-state final this Saturday, with MSU getting to host as the #1-seed. That game will face-off at 8 P.M. Regardless of that result, the MSU hockey team will begin the NCAA tournament the following weekend.

Women’s Gymnastics

This past weekend, the Spartan gymnasts won the Illinois State Tri Meet, defeating the host school and Lindenwood. This coming Saturday, the Big Ten Championship comes to East Lansing. The event will be at Jenison Fieldhouse beginning at 5:30 P.M. MSU is the host of this competition as a result of winning the regular season title. Two weekends later, they will be competing in the NCAA regionals.

GO GREEN! GO WHITE!