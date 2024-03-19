How to Watch Michigan State at Mississippi State In Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State’s first opponent in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is Mississippi State. The “other” MSU is led by a large, veteran front court. The Bulldogs have proven they can play with top teams this year, though have been inconsistent throughout the season.

The Spartans are trying to prove this largely forgettable season can be salvaged by a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a laudable goal that will start with a tough opponent.

Game Time: Thursday, March 21st at 12:15pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans started the year with national championship expectations and ended the regular season simply happy to be in the NCAA Tournament. This may be the 26th straight year for Tom Izzo, but for many fans it has felt like a let down.

The Spartans are led by fifth year senior Tyson Walker. Walker was slowed at the end of the season with an injury, but averaged more than 20 points for most of the year. His offense, timely defense, and stints handling the ball are the true drivers of this team.

His supporting cast includes fellow fifth year senior Malik Hall who has emerged as a (mostly) reliable offensive and defensive weapon. Hall plays most of his minutes near the basket despite being smaller than most of his opposing power forwards. This year’s Spartan squad has had problems (to put it mildly) at the center position this year, which is what requires Hall to be a force near the basket.

Beyond the two fifth year players, Michigan State’s backcourt has senior point guard AJ Hoggard and junior Jaden Akins. Both entered the year talking about a future in the NBA. Both have fallen short of those types of expectations and largely been inconsistent throughout the year. Hoggard still has the ability to take over stretches of games - and when his game and attitude are smoldering, he can be a force. Akins has shown flashes of the sharp shooting this team needs (notably a 7 for 10 performance at Michigan from the three point line), but he has also disappeared as a scorer for too much of the year.

Michigan State’s better than expected performance at the Big Ten Tournament was helped in large part by the sudden emergence of their bench. Sophomore Jaxon Kohler has contributed positive minutes at the five, sophomore Tre Holloman scored consistently (after showing a lot of improvement throughout the year) and most unexpectedly highly touted freshman big Xavier Booker actually looked capable of playing college level basketball. The freshman has reportedly put on 20-pounds during the season and he has gone from looking lost for most of the season to the player Tom Izzo selected to take a potentially game tying late shot in their most recent loss to Purdue.

Michigan State at times has the firepower to stay with almost any team and their defense has disrupted some top teams - including in that recent loss to Purdue. The problem has been putting it all together throughout a game. Most concerningly for a tournament setting is Michigan State’s tendency to lose close games. They will need to find some end of game magic if they want to go far in the big dance.

Mississippi State University

The 9th best team in the SEC has played well against some talented teams. In terms of matchups related to the Spartans, the Bulldogs beat Northwestern in a close game early in the season. The Spartans split their two games with Northwestern. They also beat Rutgers - whom Michigan State also beat.

The Bulldogs most impressive wins this year were their two wins over Tennessee. This included an absolute blowout in the SEC conference tournament, 73-56. Beyond that though, the Bulldogs do not have the strongest resume, despite going 21-12 on the year.

Their players could be a bad matchup though for Michigan State. The team is led by Freshman guard Josh Hubbard who is scoring 17 points a game. The real power of the team though is in a pair of seniors in the front court. 6’7” Cameron Matthews is an absolute beast on the boards, pulling down 6.9 rebounds a game and adding almost 10 points per game. 6’11” Tolu Smith is a bit leaner in build, but he is a double-double nightmare scoring 15 points a game and pulling down more than 8 rebounds a game. Tolu only played in 22 games this year. Since getting back into action on December 31st he has been a major asset to the team.

Mississippi State plays a scrappy style of basketball with some strong defensive efforts. Their offense can be limited as they only average 74.8 points per game. They only shoot 32% from three, making their interior game essential to their success. They also rely on a lot of individual effort to create that offense, as they have a fairly low assist rate.

Michigan State will need to throw bodies at the front court for Mississippi State. If the Spartans can find a way to rebound as a team and shoot from outside, they could run away from the Bulldogs. If they get stuck playing a grind it out game, this could be a tough game for the Spartans.

Predictions:

BBD: Michigan State win 72-63

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.