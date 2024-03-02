GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Purdue - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State men’s basketball is on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue has been perfect at home behind the play of reigning national player of the year Zach Edey. The 7’4” big man has been a problem for the Spartans for years. This game is an opportunity for Michigan State to pull off a big upset and show the world they have what it takes to compete in March.
Game Time: Saturday, March 1st at 8:00 pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: Fox (Streaming in the FoxSports App as well)
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- How should Michigan State approach dealing with Edey?
- Can Michigan State’s backcourt finally find some shooting touch after going cold of late?
- How much should Xavier Booker be playing in this game?
