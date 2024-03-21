How to Watch Michigan State’s Women’s Basketball Team Take On UNC in the NCAA Tournament

Michigan State’s women’s basketball team will start their NCAA Tournament march against the University of North Carolina. These two universities seem like they are on a March collision course. The women are taking on the Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA tournament while the men are hoping to take on UNC in the 2nd round.

The Spartans have proven themselves an incredibly entertaining team under first year coach Robyn Fralick. Their seed in this year’s tournament was a line or two lower than most had expected. Even worse, the reward for beating UNC will be a likely matchup against top ranked powerhouse South Carolina. But that is for the future.

For now, the Spartans are focused on the task at hand: beating UNC.

Game Time: Friday, March 22nd at 11:30am (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN2

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 10am)

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.