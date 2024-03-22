 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs University of North Carolina - Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Round 1

Michigan State’s women’s basketball team is taking on North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. 

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Minnesota

Michigan State’s women’s basketball team is kicking off their NCAA Tournament Run with a matchup against the University of North Carolina. UNC got an 8-seed after a decent season. Michigan State was underseeded in receiving the 9 seed (in the same bracket as top ranked South Carolina).

This game is an opportunity for first year coach Robyn Fralick to show her team has truly put themselves back on the national stage.

Game Time: Friday, March 22nd at 11:30am (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN2

Comment and Follow Live Below!

