NCAA Tournament Community Thread: Friday - Round 1 (Day 1 for Women, Day 2 for Men)

Happy Friday to you all. As it should be with our Spartans winning their first-round game yesterday. That does truly make the rest of the round much more enjoyable to watch. Today we get the second half of the round of 64, not to mention the women’s tournament tipping off as well for an additional 16 games. If you are wondering, all women’s games are being televised on the ESPN family of networks.

In men’s action today, we have three of the #1 seeds playing, with UCONN, Purdue, and Houston all getting their tournaments started. We also get to see the team that ruined our perfect season when James Madison battles Wisconsin in one of the late games. Further repping the Big Ten, Northwestern gets the opening game today and Nebraska is playing this evening. And everyone’s favorite team to hate (aside from um), Duke, will be playing Vermont.

In women’s games, the big tickets today are overall #1 South Carolina and defending champion LSU. From the Big Ten, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Maryland all get going today. Oh, and there is also the game with MSU, as our Lady Spartans take on UNC, but we have a separate article for that game so please send some comments to the article designated for that game.

Enjoy your TV watching today. Who you all thinking are the upsets today?

Pool Update:

Shoutout to a trio of TOCers who picked 14/16 games correctly on day 1. Nice work MSU For The Win, MadHatter, and SpartanFaith. I must say I am surprised how many of you are picking the Spartans to win it all. Good on all of you who did. I did not and you can all roast me if we get by the Heels tomorrow.