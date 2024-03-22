How to Watch Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey vs Michigan In the Big Ten Tournament Final

Michigan State’s men’s ice hockey team has the opportunity to further cement their legacy of one of the greatest Spartan squads. This Saturday they will take on in-state rival Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Game Time: Saturday, March 23rd at 8:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a cable subscription with BTN)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 7pm)

Michigan State already captured its first ever Big Ten Conference Championship this year. They did this in part by beating Michigan in 3 of 4 matchups.

Still the Wolverines are a high quality opponent. Michigan will be looking to win its third straight Big Ten Tournament title.

If you can’t get the long sold out in-person tickets (though standing room only is available at the door the day of the matchup), then follow this game on BTN and here on The Only Colors.

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.