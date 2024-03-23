GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Michigan Men’s Ice Hockey for the Big Ten Tournament Title

Michigan State is looking to extend its regular season dominance over in-state rival Michigan to the postseason. The Spartans beat Michigan in three of four matchups this year on the way to Michigan State’s first ever Big Ten Championship.

Now these two rivals are skating for the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Game Time: Saturday, March 23rd at 8:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Or streaming in the FoxSports App with a cable subscription with BTN)

