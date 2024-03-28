Sweet 16 Open Thread

The Madness resumes Thursday evening with four Sweet 16 matchups followed by another four on Friday. Here is the slate of games:

THURSDAY:

7:09 PM - Arizona vs. Clemson (CBS)

7:39 PM - UCONN vs. SDSU (TBS)

9:39 PM - UNC vs. Alabama (CBS)

10:09 PM - Iowa St. vs. Illinois (TBS)

FRIDAY:

7:09 PM - Marquette vs. NC State (CBS)

7:39 PM - Purdue vs. Gonzaga (TBS)

9:39 PM - Houston vs. Duke (CBS)

10:09 PM - Tennessee vs. Creighton (TBS)

Who you all picking? Will a #1 seed lose this round? Is there any more of a run for NC State? Which will be the closest game?