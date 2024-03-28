How To Watch: MSU Hockey

After winning a thrilling Big Ten Tournament title last weekend in an overtime affair, the Spartans hockey team will now begin its quest for an even bigger prize. MSU enjoyed a largely-surprising season, winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in the second year under head coach Adam Nightingale. With those accomplishments, MSU earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, a 16-team single-elimination tournament.

The Spartans were placed in a regional down in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and will be playing on the home ice of Lindenwood University. MSU battles Western Michigan in their round-of-16 game. The other game in this regional will pit North Dakota against um. The winners of both first-round games will face off on Sunday with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. WESTERN MICHIGAN

WHEN: Friday, March 29 at 5 PM

RECORDS: MSU (24-9-3); WMU (21-15-1)

TV/STREAM: The game will be available on ESPNU and ESPN+.

HISTORY: Western Michigan leads the all-time series 17-15-3. The last time these two teams played was in December of 2021, when the Broncos won 3-1 in East Lansing. The last time MSU won a game in this series, we need to go back to October of 2017, when the two teams split a home-and-home weekend series. WMU has won five of the last six going back to the 2013-14 season.