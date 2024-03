It’s NCAA Tournament time! The men’s and women’s basketball teams may be out of March Madness but the Ice Hockey Team is starting their march towards a national championship.

Michigan State’ Hockey Team is taking on Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch:

Date and Time: Friday, March 29 at 5 PM

Watch: ESPNU and ESPN+ (Streaming in the ESPN App)

Follow the action live in the comments!