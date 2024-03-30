Survey Time: Elite 8 Edition

Three rounds down and three rounds to go to crown this year’s champion. From a personal standpoint, the Sweet 16 was particularly brutal to my predictions. I came out of the opening weekend leading The Only Colors pool, and was in the 99th percentile on ESPN. And then Thursday and Friday happened. After having 14 of 16 teams correctly selected, I ended up with only one correct pick for the Elite 8. My entire Final Four went down. As such, my hopes for winning the pool have evaporated.

You know who didn’t mess up? SpartanFaith152 is still leading the standings, though he went all Homer and picked MSU as his champion. So he needs to come down to earth at some point I imagine. In 2nd and 3rd place, and with their chosen champions still alive, are Dougie’ing to the W and some ESPNFan. Hey, you two, please change your bracket name to match your TOC username so we know who you are.

How are the rest of you doing?

Okay, let’s look at the games that will be played today and tomorrow. Who do you all think is punching their tickets to Phoenix?

Your bracket aside, what are your thoughts for the rest of this tournament? Who are you cheering for? What team would be the best story? Who would you hate to see win it all? Leave your thoughts in the comments.