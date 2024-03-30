 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OPEN THREAD: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Elite 8

Two big ten teams are left as 8-teams face off for trips to the final four.

By BrandonBD
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Practice Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament is dancing on as 8-teams are facing off this weekend to decide who goes to the final four.

Two Big Ten teams are still in the mix alongside three teams from the ACC; two teams from the Big East; and two teams from the SEC. NC State is the technical Cinderella coming into the tournament as an 11-seed. But considering all the teams are from Power 5 conferences, there are no small teams left.

Here’s the schedule (all times US East Coast Time):

Saturday, March 30th

6:09pm - Illinois vs UConn

8:49pm - Clemson vs Alabama

Sunday, March 31st

2:20pm - Tennessee vs Purdue

5:05pm - NC State vs Duke

Who’s your team in this tournament? Are you supporting Big Ten teams through conference pride, or hoping they fall as rivals?

Comment and Follow Live Below!

