GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Michigan - Men’s Ice Hockey NCAA Elite 8

Michigan State’s men’s Ice Hockey team is skating into the Elite 8 against a familiar foe. The Spartans are a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. They survived an incredible overtime thriller against Western Michigan in the first round. (note to those new to the Hockey tournament, the competition starts with a first round of 16)

Up next is the #3 seed Michigan Wolverines in the Elite 8

Game Time: Sunday, March 31st at 6:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN2

The Spartans are 4-1 against Michigan this year, but do not let the schedule fool you. Michigan is a tough opponent. Their last matchup saw the Spartans need overtime to beat the Wolverines to claim the Big Ten Tournament Title.

Now the prize is a trip to the frozen four and the eventual ability to contend for a national title. This will be a war on ice.

Comment and Follow Live Below!