GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Northwestern - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is hosting the Northwestern Wildcats. The Spartan’s men’s basketball team will be observing senior night for a game that is an absolute must win.

BTN will be showing the senior night festivities (aka the kissing of the seal at center court) so make sure you are tuned in for that.

Game Time: Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Or through FoxSports App with a BTN subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: