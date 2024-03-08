MSU Women’s Basketball Plays Big Ten Tournament Game Today

Happy Friday TOC. Just to prove that we are capable of covering more than football and men’s basketball, here’s this bonus coverage.

After receiving the double-bye in the women’s tournament as the fourth place team, the Michigan State women’s hoops team plays their first game against Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska defeated Purdue yesterday after receiving a single-bye. Purdue had defeated Northwestern in round one in the 12/13 matchup. This game will be the 4 vs. 5 game as MSU finished one game ahead of Nebraska in the standings. MSU finished four games back of regular season champs Ohio State. Iowa and Indiana tied for second, each one game back of the Buckeyes.

When: Friday, March 8. Approximately 3 PM (Officially 25 minutes after the Ohio State vs. Maryland game)

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

In case you have not been watching the women’s team at all this year, here are a few things to know. This is the first year under head coach Robyn Fralick; she seems like the real deal. She was the head coach at Bowling Green the previous five years.

The team is led by Julia Ayrault and Moira Joiner, who average 15.1 and 15.0 points per game, respectively. There are five players averaging double digits in scoring, and as a team they average 84.5 points per game. Ayrault also leads the squad in rebounds with 7.3 per contest. DeeDee Hagermann is the main distributor, kicking out 5.1 assists per game.

The one thing this team lacks is size. Just about everyone in the regular rotation is listed as a guard. Ayrault is 6’2” though. Isaline Alexander was injured after just three games this season, and she was supposed to be an interior presence for this team. Mary Meng, a freshman center, has not appeared in a game since December either. Those are the only two non-guards on the roster.

If you can wrap up work a little early today, tune in to BTN and support these young women!

GO GREEN! GO WHITE!