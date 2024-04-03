Mark Montgomery Hired By Detroit Mercy

MSU Assistant Coach Mark Montgomery has been hired by the University of Detroit Mercy to be the new head coach for the Titans.

Mark Montgomery has a lengthy history as a part of the MSU basketball program. He was a player here from 1988-92 under Jud Heathcote (and then-assistant Tom Izzo). He entered the coaching ranks after a brief playing career overseas, and first joined Izzo’s staff in 2001. After the 2010-11 season, Montgomery was poached to take over the program at Northern Illinois, and he remained there until he was let go in the middle of his tenth season. He then returned to East Lansing for the 2021-22 season. After three more years of Izzo’s tutelage, he is getting a second chance to run his own program.

Detroit Mercy has its own legacy in college basketball. They are most known for being the former employer of Dick Vitale, who coached the Titans’ hoops team back in the 70s.

They have been out of the conversation lately as they have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2012. Hopefully Montgomery can turn things around there.

From a Spartans’ perspective, it would be hard to envision any of the current players following their old assistant coach to his new team.

All the best to Coach Montgomery.