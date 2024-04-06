 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

COMMUNITY THREAD: NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four - To Support Purdue or Not?

The Final Four features Big Ten powerhouse Purdue. Should Spartan fans support them or wish for their demise?

By BrandonBD
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Men’s College Basketball Final Four is HERE!! Get in on the action and see who will make the national championship.

Game 1: Purdue vs NC State

Game Time: Saturday, April 6th at 6:09pm (US East Coast Time)

Game 2: UConn vs Alabama

Game Time: Saturday, April 6th at 8:49pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the Games: TNT (or streaming in the Max App)

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Do you support a Big Ten team in the final four because of conference loyalty or hope for their demise as they are a rival?
  • What can Michigan State learn from each of the four finalists?
  • Who will win the national championship?

