COMMUNITY THREAD: NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four - To Support Purdue or Not?

The Men’s College Basketball Final Four is HERE!! Get in on the action and see who will make the national championship.
Game 1: Purdue vs NC State
Game Time: Saturday, April 6th at 6:09pm (US East Coast Time)
Game 2: UConn vs Alabama
Game Time: Saturday, April 6th at 8:49pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the Games: TNT (or streaming in the Max App)
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Do you support a Big Ten team in the final four because of conference loyalty or hope for their demise as they are a rival?
- What can Michigan State learn from each of the four finalists?
- Who will win the national championship?
