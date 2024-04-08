COMMUNITY THREAD: NCAA Men’s Basketball Final - Purdue at UConn

Big Ten foe Purdue is taking on Big East powerhouse (and defending national champion) UConn tonight. The matchup sees two seven footers face off in the national title game for the first time since 1984. Purdue’s Zach Edey is a well known problem for Spartan fans, but UConn’s 7’2” Donovan Clingan is a beast.

This game should be exciting start to finish.

Game Time: Monday, April 8th at 9:20pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: TBS (Simulcast on TNT and TruTV, Streaming in the Max App)

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: