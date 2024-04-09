And The Winner Is...

Good afternoon everyone. Hope you all are having a great day. But you know who is having a better day than the rest of you? That would be none other than the winner of the 2024 The Only Brackets competition: Sparty Party. Mr. Party wisely envisioned an NCAA Championship Game where UConn would take down Purdue. In addition to his earlier projections of the tournament field, Sparty Party’s excellent picking placed him in the 98.8th percentile of all espn.com brackets. As his prize, Sparty Party now owns bragging rights over the entire TOC community for the next year.

We here at TOC Headquarters wish to salute you and commend you on a job well done. You are clearly an upstanding citizen with a home bar stocked full of tasty bourbons and hoppy IPAs, a garage with many Italian sports cars parked in it, and a frequent flyers account with your preferred airline that has hundreds of thousands of miles banked up. You have all of our utmost respect and I hope you are enjoying this latest achievement in your life. Congratulations!

Since we no longer have college hoops to talk about, who caught the Eclipse yesterday? I drove three hours from Detroit down into Ohio (three hours only because of the traffic - that distance should have taken an hour in normal conditions) and then three hours back to enjoy a four-minute event. But it was absolutely phenomenal, and I would do it again in a heartbeat. Hope many of you got to enjoy it too.